New Photograph May Prove Amelia Earhart Survived Her Plane Crash

Did Amelia Earhart really crash and disappear in the Pacific? A recently discovered photos shows what looks like the famed aviator as a Japanese prisoner. The picture has been in the National Archives for decades but just recently came to light as part of a History Channel special. The new theory suggests that Earhart and co-pilot Fred Noonan survived a crash in the Marshall Islands in 1937 and was taken by Japanese troops to Saipan. The Japanese government says it has no records of ever having Earhart or Noonan in custody. Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence airs Sunday on the History Channel.

Photo courtesy: The National Archives