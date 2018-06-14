New Roundabout Coming To Busy Mankato Intersection

The Mankato City Council and Blue Earth County have reached an agreement to bring a roundabout to County Road 17 and Haefner Drive.

Blue Earth County will cover about 60% of the cost and act as project manager, while the City of Mankato will be responsible for 40%.

Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges says that he expects the new roundabout to be similar to the one on Adams and Highway 22, with four lane approaches from County Road 17, and two lane approaches from Haefner.

Thilges says the county intends to solicit for professional design proposals in the coming month, and officials are hopeful that construction can begin in the summer of 2019.

The total project cost is estimated at around $1 million, with construction costs making up about $700,000 – $800,000 of that estimate.

