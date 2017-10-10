New Sighting East Of Mankato Provides Hope In Search For Missing Pet Fox
By Greg Travis
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 9:51 AM

Breaking Notchi news today!  There is some renewed hope in the search for a long missing pet fox, after a possible sighting about 20 miles east of Mankato. Organizers in the search for Notchi say a dark silvery fox with a white tail tip was seen Monday morning running across a road about 3 miles south of Smith’s Mill. This is an area where the missing fox had been seen before and when shown a picture of Notchi, the person said the fox he saw looked just like him. This is the first possible sighting reported in about a month, with the last coming September 13th near Owatonna.

Anyone who may see Notchi is asked to not approach him, but instead, take a photo of the animal and immediately call 612-961-6366. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Related Content

Guess Which One of Greg Travis’s Famous Frie...
Feast Your Eyes on The Latest Creation From Taco B...
This Mom’s Hilarious Back-to-School Post Get...
6 End-of-Summer Sales That Will Actually Get You E...
Pucker Up!!!
Domino’s Delivery FAIL!
Comments