New Sighting East Of Mankato Provides Hope In Search For Missing Pet Fox

Breaking Notchi news today! There is some renewed hope in the search for a long missing pet fox, after a possible sighting about 20 miles east of Mankato. Organizers in the search for Notchi say a dark silvery fox with a white tail tip was seen Monday morning running across a road about 3 miles south of Smith’s Mill. This is an area where the missing fox had been seen before and when shown a picture of Notchi, the person said the fox he saw looked just like him. This is the first possible sighting reported in about a month, with the last coming September 13th near Owatonna.

Anyone who may see Notchi is asked to not approach him, but instead, take a photo of the animal and immediately call 612-961-6366. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com