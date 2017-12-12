New Study Shows Women Want Sexy Time to Last for 25 Minutes 51 Seconds

THIS is how long the average sex session lasts across the globe.

A new survey, of 3,836 people, has revealed exactly how long men of different ages “last” in the sack – as well as how long women would like sex to go on for.

And it’s not good news when it comes to expectations versus reality.

The survey, carried out by Saucydates.com, found that the average answer from women across the globe for “How long would you like sex to last” was 25 minutes 51 seconds.

Meanwhile, men gave the average answer of 25 minutes 43 seconds.

But, although both sexes would like to enjoy roughly the same amount of time getting jiggy, the majority will be left disappointed.

A survey by Saucydates.com found that performance may not reach the expectation of either sex

The results found that the average man in any country and of any age cannot get close to either ideal duration.

Interestingly, there was found to be a noticeable trend in the duration of sex increasing with age and then later decreasing.

And the country with the best staying power was found to be the USA – with a top time of 17 minutes and five seconds for men aged 31.

Meanwhile Brit men are not so long-lasting at a younger age but soon improve – by the age of 20 they are average and by their early 30s they are up with the best.

At age 31, Brit men’s best time sits at 16 minutes 58 seconds.

