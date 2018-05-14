New Ulm Man Gets His 15 Minutes of Fame on American Pickers Tonight

A New Ulm man will be featured tonight on a popular reality television series on the History Channel.
Elmer Rolloff will appear on American Pickers, a show where hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz scour the country in search of hidden treasures in basements, junkyards, and garages.
The show announced a Minnesota visit in August of last year, so Rolloff’s son Scott called the show. The show’s hosts filmed with Roloff and his son last fall.
The show airs at 8 p.m. tonight on the History Channel.
Source: southernminnesotanews.com