New Ulm Man Gets His 15 Minutes of Fame on American Pickers Tonight
By Greg Travis
|
May 14, 2018 @ 12:20 PM

A New Ulm man will be featured tonight on a popular reality television series on the History Channel.

Elmer Rolloff will appear on American Pickers, a show where hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz scour the country in search of hidden treasures in basements, junkyards, and garages.

The show announced a Minnesota visit in August of last year, so Rolloff’s son Scott called the show.  The show’s hosts filmed with Roloff and his son last fall.

The show airs at 8 p.m. tonight on the History Channel.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

