A New Ulm man died in a motorcycle accident Saturday evening on Highway 15 .

Sixty-two-year-old David Leo Fleck was traveling northbound on Highway 15 in Cottonwood Township at 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Honda Goldwing he was operating and was thrown from the bike.

Fleck’s injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Fleck was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not a factor.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

