New Ulm Police Dog Bites Child at National Night Out

Ask BEFORE you pet! That’s a good general rule to follow when approaching a pet, let alone a trained police dog. Tuesday night at German Park in New Ulm, K9 officer Booker bit a one year old girl in the leg during the annual National Night Out celebration. The girl was being held by her mother’s friend and was about to ask if they could pet Booker when he lunged at the child and bit her. Luckily, the bite was not serious and the girl is doing just fine. Booker just joined the New Ulm police force in the spring.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com