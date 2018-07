New Ulm Police are looking for a thief that took tires and rims off vehicles from the Kohls Weelborg dealership lot last night.

Based on tire tracks left behind in the grass, police believe the perpetrators were driving a van or larger cargo-style truck.

Anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area or leaving the area is asked to call the department to speak with an officer.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

