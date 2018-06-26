New Ulm’s Marketplatz Mall Closes

As Herberger’s stores around the state liquidate their inventory, the downtown New Ulm store is the last gasping breath of the Marketplatz Mall.

Owner Randy Danielson, who purchased the mall when it was under bankruptcy, says that other than Herberger’s and a hair salon that is moving soon, the Marketplatz Mall has officially closed. Danielson does not own the Minnesota Street Herbeger’s storefront building.

On Saturday, a final closeout sale was held, with proceeds donated to First Choice Pregnancy Services.

An undisclosed development LLC is planning to purchase the property, says Danielson, and both parties have signed the purchase option. He says that when he questioned whether was worthwhile for him to fill some of the tenant spaces with business, he was told not to bring anyone else in to the space.

At the moment, Danielson can only speculate what the potential new owner’s plans are for the building, but he thinks the space will be used for apartments, with retail remaining on the north end, based on what he’s read in the purchase documents.

Meanwhile, mall parking will remain a contract parking option for downtown employees, according to Danielson.

As for Danielson, he plans to stay in the area and devote more time to his other properties.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

