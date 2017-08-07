Better call Visa and request an extension of your credit limit! Women in southern Minnesota have a brand new place to rack up some bills with the opening of Vivian Rose Boutique. The store features women’s clothing and accessories and is located in the Union Depot on Mankato’s Riverfront Drive. The boutique plans to celebrate with a grand opening slated for this weekend. For more details head to southernminnesotanews.com.
New Women’s Clothing Store Opens in ‘Kato
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 10:47 AM