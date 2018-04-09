News Of The Nice!!!

At just four years old, a Wisconsin girl is using her birthday to pay it forward.

Ella Bast, is celebrating her big day in Kimberly by running free, eating cupcakes and jumping in bounce houses. It’s what she’s deciding to do with her gifts that has people talking; Ella plans to donate all of her birthday presents to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

“Bring them to the sick little boys and girls at the hospital to give them to the sick little boys and girls to make them feel better,” Ella said.

According to Ella’s mom, Tracey, the idea came to the young girl after she saw how something as small as a sippy cup helped comfort her younger sister when she was in the emergency room.

Ella’s generosity will help make the hospital a better experience for kids and their siblings.

Way to go, Ella!

