News of the Nice!

A three-year-old Georgia boy was recently made an honorary police officer after his adorable show of compassion and support for a fallen officer got the department’s attention.

Earlier this month, the Floyd County Sheriff’s office held a funeral procession for Detective Kristen Hearne who was gunned down in the line of duty last month. During the processional, her fellow officers noticed three-year-old Cohen Chastain standing at attention and saluting. He ended up standing there for two hours straight.

The department was so moved by the boy’s show of respect, that they held a ceremony to make him an honorary deputy. And since every deputy needs a patrol car, they chipped in to provide him with a custom Power Wheels Police SUV with his name, Deputy Cohen, emblazoned on the windshield.

Cohen then further impressed the department by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

