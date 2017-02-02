News of the Weird!!!

An Oregon woman wound up with an unwanted accessory after her pet snake decided to crawl through a piercing in her ear. Ashley Glawe shared a photo of her pet ball python, Bart, dangling from her ear as she waited inside a Portland emergency room. “It all happened so fast that before I even knew what was going on it was already too late,” Glawe said. Glawe said Bart was resting on her shoulder when he suddenly sprung toward her ear, and became trapped in the large hole created by her gauges. One of Glawe’s friends said doctors at the local hospital made a slight cut into her ear and used vaseline and a plastic tool to allow the snake to wriggle itself free, according to Fox News. Her ear was numbed before doctor’s attempted to pull the snake out. She experienced some pain , but Bart was unharmed.