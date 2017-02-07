News of the Weird!

Police in England have arrested a burglar who made the big mistake of not bringing a tape measure to the home he was trying to rob. Police responded to a call reporting an attempted break-in, and they found 47-year-old Sean Crawshaw stuck in a second-story bathroom window. He’d apparently misjudged the size of the small window and couldn’t shove himself through. Officers took photos showing the upper half his body inside the window while his legs were left dangling outside. The fire department had to be called to pull Crawshaw out, and he suffered an ear injury. He was arrested and is facing up to five months in jail.