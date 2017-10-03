News Of The Weird!!!

We, the law-abiding citizens of America, love it when law-breaking criminals give us funny mugshots. Whether it’s the half-bearded drug dealer from Florida or the die-hard New England Patriots fan who had Tom Brady‘s helmet tattooed on his entire head, we’re grateful for a good laugh.

Meet 25-year-old Justin Richardson. This North Carolina man was arrested over the weekend for violating his probation, but on the bright side, he got to enjoy one of those bologna-on-white-bread sandwiches that officers give inmates. In fact, he enjoyed it so much he insisted on sharing the camera lens with it in his mugshot. Later on, presumably after he’d finished the sandwich, he posed for a more formal mugshot in an orange jumpsuit and without a sandwich.

Source: thesmokinggun.com