NFL Star Takes Girl with Down Syndrome to Prom

This is so sweet.

49ers safety Don Jones took a girl with Down syndrome to the Lawrence County High School Prom in Moulton, Alabama last Friday.

The girl’s name is Lindsey Preston, and she’s in the 11th grade. Her mother, Kristi Martin, knows Jones’ mother — she works with special needs students at Lindsey’s school. Martin asked Jones’ mother if he would go to the prom with Lindsey last year, and he said yes. But he couldn’t at the time — he was too busy. So, he took her this year.

“Lindsey always stayed in contact with me and the family,” Jones told WBRC. “Anything I can do to make some kids smile, I would be more than willing to do.”

