Nickelodeon’s Slime Ingredients Finally Revealed!

If you’re a millennial, you’ve probably wondered what exactly is in slime — the green mixture that’s been poured on countless heads during game shows and award ceremonies on Nickelodeon.

Well, wonder no more, the network’s very own Marc Summers is here to make your day a little brighter.

The former Double Dare and What Would You Do? host recently revealed to Tech Insider the ingredients in the famed gooey slime, which he says is making a comeback.

“You know, it’s weird. Slime is hot again,” Summers says. “And there’s all these recipes online that have nothing to do with what we used as real slime. It started off with vanilla pudding, apple sauce, green food coloring and a little oatmeal.”

Summers then goes on to shame the slime imposters of 2017: “The consistency of that was far better than the stuff that I see today. I don’t know what it is.”

The game show host says he got away with 65 episodes of not being slimed, but was encouraged to start “getting a little messy.”

“So the next thing I know, all the kids are trying to trash me with either slime or pies,” he says. “And, you know, some days I’d look like a Smurf. I’d be head to toe with blue whipped cream, blue kind of icing, whatever was on the course.”

But at the end of the day, Summers says it was all in good fun: “It was an occupational hazard in some way, but it was a great way to make a living.”