The name of a woman killed in an ATV crash last week has been released.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office says that 64-year-old Patricia Powers of North Mankato was killed Thursday in the single vehicle crash.

Deputies responded to a call of a crash on Judson Bottom Road just before 11:30 p.m. on July 5. They found Powers deceased at the scene.

There were no witnesses to the crash.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

