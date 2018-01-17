Nominate Someone Who Deserves a Valentine’s Visit from The Love Crew!
By Greg Travis
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 12:41 PM

Once again this Valentine’s Day, the River 105 Love Crew will be hitting the streets and giving prizes to people who deserve a little love in their lives. Know someone who fits the bill? Take a quick second and fill out the form before to nominate them for a special visit from The Breakfast Club’s Greg & John. But hurry, you’ve only got until Friday, February 9th to enter. At 10 am on Tuesday, February 14th, the Love Crew will deliver Valentine’s gifts to 5 lucky winners chosen from the entries. Win prizes from:


 

Love Crew

  • Please tell us exactly where the nominee will be on Valentine's Day so we can surprise them. (We are not able to deliver to home addresses)
  • We know there are many important people in your life so nominate whoever has been a love in your life!

 

 

 

Comments