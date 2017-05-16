“Nope. Never Happening. Not Ever.”

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman says that the beloved NBC comedy won’t be making a comeback.

“Nope! Never happening,” Kauffman, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I know, [rumors] happen all the time! Not happening. Not ever.”

Last year, Kauffman told Us that it was “shocking” how popular the series still is today. “For me, why go back to that territory again? I get to do [on Grace & Frankie] what I loved about Friends, which is, make a show that’s got some hope and joy to it and explore something completely new. That was about a certain time in your life, and I had just left [the] Friends time.”

Jennifer Aniston recently said that the show could never exist in today’s digital age. “If Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

Sad, but probably true.

Source: US Magazine