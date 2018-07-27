North Mankato Man Allegedly Returned Items He Never Purchased At Scheels; Collected Nearly $1,500 In Fraudulent Gift Cards

A North Mankato man is accused a taking items from the rack from a local retailer, then fraudulently returning the merchandise under false names to receive gift cards that he would later spend in the store.

Sixty-seven-year-old Leonardo Ramirez Sigales was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with two felony counts of theft and one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools. He also faces gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges of theft and giving police a false name.

According to the criminal complaint, two employees at Scheel’s in Mankato reported that Sigales had been coming into the store since January without any merchandise, but would select items in the store to return for gift cards.

Review of surveillance video from four separate May and June dates showed Sigales entering the store empty-headed, selecting a Patagonia jacket, then presenting the jacket to customer service as a return and receiving a gift card. The jackets each had a value of $199 – $229.

Three transactions that were believed to have involved Sigales were also discovered. All were returns of women’s black Patagonia jackets where gift cards of $199.00 were issued. Sigales was observed on surveillance video using one of those particular gift cards to buy coffee at Scheel’s.

On June 12, Sigales purchased a bike from Scheel’s using gift cards that were issued in transactions on February 9 and May 27. Police went to speak with Sigales when he went to Scheel’s to have the bike serviced. Sigales told police he knew nothing about the fraudulent gift cards, and only came to the store to make purchases.

A search of Sigales found folded shopping bags in his back pocket from various retailers.

The total amount of gift cards issued to Sigales for fraudulent returns was $1,483.00.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

