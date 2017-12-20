North Mankato Man Hospitalized After Pickup Crashes Into Semi
By Greg Travis
|
Dec 20, 2017 @ 7:30 AM

A 47-year-old man from North Mankato was hospitalized after a crash just after 10:30 Tuesday morning about six miles west of Windom.

The State Patrol says Scott Kenneth Neumann was northbound on Cottonwood County Road 5 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the rear of a semi trailer that was eastbound on Highway 62.

Neumann was taken to the Windom Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old David Robert Fowler of Jeffers, was not hurt.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

