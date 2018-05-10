North Mankato Registered Sex Offended Charged With Soliciting A Minor

A North Mankato man has been charged in Blue Earth County after he allegedly engaged in sexual conversation and sent lewd photos to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Thirty-one-year David Matthew Braga is charged with felony counts of soliciting a child, engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child, and distributing sexual material to a child electronically.

According to the complaint, an agent from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was posting online under the guise of a 14-year-old female . A man later identified as Braga replied to the post, asking the female persona if she could sneak out of the house and describing the sexual things he could do to her. He allegedly sent a photo of his aroused genitals during the chat.

The next day, Braga again engaged in sexual conversation with the supposed 14-year-old and arranged a meeting in Mankato. He was arrested at the arranged meeting location.

Braga is a registered sex offender in the State of Ohio and has convictions for disseminating materials harmful to Juveniles and felony importuning.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

