North Mankato Teen Takes 2nd At State Fair Amateur Talent Contest

Southern Minnesota was well represented at this year’s record-setting Great Minnesota Get-Together. We had Emily Annexstad of St. Peter, who was crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and Lexi Hansen of Good Thunder who had the Supreme Champion Light Horse Gelding. And now, southernminnesotanews.com reports that a North Mankato teen had a great showing at this year’s Amatuer Talent Contest at the Minnesota State Fair. Lauren Senden took second place in the teen category with her vocal performance, “Ah, Je Veux Vivre.” Congrats to all!