A 47-year-old woman from North Mankato stands accused of welfare fraud.

Dianna Delomba is facing nine felony counts for allegedly receiving nearly $9,000 in medical assistance for which she was not eligible between February of 2016 and September of 2017.

Investigators say Delomba lied to Nicollet County Human Services and said she wasn’t working, when she actually did have a job and the associated earnings would have affected her medical assistance case.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

