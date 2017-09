Maybe one too many summer barbecues? According to experts, the adult obesity rate in Minnesota grew to 27.8% in 2016, up from 26.1% the year before. Before you feel too guilty about all this, keep in mind we are still slimmer than our neighboring states. Our obesity rate is lower than Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. According to this map from the CDC, the lowest obesity rate among adults is found in Colorado and the highest is in West Virginia.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com