Is Your Office A Germ Magnet?

Your workplace is crawling with germs. And not just in the men’s room. Here are a few of the biggest workplace germ magnets:

#1: Coffee pot handles. They’re handled so often, studies show that they contain more bacteria than a toilet seat. The same goes for the other break room hot spots: like faucets, sinks, microwave buttons, and refrigerator handles.

Another workplace germ farm: Conference rooms. Unlike bathrooms, which are regularly scrubbed with disinfectant – meeting rooms rarely get cleaned. And they contain tables and chairs that are routinely touched by people who’ve been eating, shaking hands, sneezing and coughing.

Then there’s your desk. Studies show that most desk areas are filled with fungus and parasites, along with the viruses and bacteria that can cause colds and flu. And are 400 times germier than – you guessed it – a toilet seat.

If you’re tempted to run out of the building right now, remember: Massive numbers of germs also collect on elevator buttons and escalator rails.

Source: tesh.com

