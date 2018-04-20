Officials Apologize for ‘U Suck’ on Electronic Highway Sign

The Washington State Department of Transportation said “a training error” was to blame for an “inappropriate message” on an electronic highway sign.

Ruslan Kozlov posted a photo to Facebook showing an electronic highway sign over southbound Interstate 5, about one mile before Exit 154B in Jovita, with a message reading “U Suck.”

Kozlov said the message appeared at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.

WSDOT acknowledged the incident in a statement provided to KCPQ-TV.

“This was an inappropriate message and we apologize if anyone was offended. This was due to a training error and clearly a mistake. We are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” the statement said.

