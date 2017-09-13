Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass Is Back

Extremely exciting news for folks who enjoy consuming excessive quantities of mediocre pasta: Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass returns this week.

The $100 cards entitle the holder to eight weeks of unlimited pasta bowls (plus the requisite soup or salad and breadsticks) between September 25 and November 19. There are no limits on how often pass holders can visit, so the actual monetary value of the pass is truly only limited by one’s stomach space and tolerance for mid-level chain restaurant playlists.

The passes go on sale Thursday, September 14 at 2 p.m. EST at PastaPass.com. The chain says the sale will last for 30 minutes, but last year the passes sold out in literally one second. This year the chain has 22,000 Pasta Passes to sell, which is 1,000 more than last year.

This time around Olive Garden is also hawking 50 extra-special Pasta Passes: Priced at $200, their pasta-bingeing capabilities come along with an eight-day trip to Italy for the purchaser and a guest. (The trip is all-inclusive, though OG’s website does not specify whether or not the included meals will consist of all-you-can-eat pasta bowls and breadsticks.)

Each Pasta Pass is inscribed with the purchaser’s name and can only be used by that individual, ensuring that there’s no eBay black market for these coveted carb-loading memberships. Now, let us pray that all 22,000 of these pass holders remember to tip their servers.

Source: eater.com