Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Passes Sold Out In Less Than a Second!

Olive Garden’s annual release of its popular never-ending pasta passes sold out immediately on Thursday just after 1 p.m.

For $100, 22,000 lucky — and fast-moving — customers purchased passes that allow them to have eight weeks worth of unlimited pasta, salad, soup and breadsticks from Sept. 25 through Nov. 19.

For just $100 more, the fastest 50 buyers got an all-inclusive, eight-week trips to Italy — the first promotion of its kind during the Pasta Pass sale at Olive Garden. Those lucky winners will get to travel with a friend to Italy, touring Siena, Florence, Assisi, Rome, Vatican City and Pisa from April 7, 2018, through April 14, 2018. And they get the two months of unlimited pasta as well.

On social media, some eager buyers anticipated the quick sale.

And many expressed frustration when their pages took a while to load or were passed along to a “waiting room” on the site.

But others were lucky.

Unlimited pasta bowls at Olive Garden are available for $9.99. So, for the lucky pass-holders to make the most of their win, they should eat at Olive Garden more than 10 times over those two months. However, eating this much pasta at the chain Italian restaurant has proven difficult for some pass-holders, as MONEY reported in 2014. Some winners said they felt sick at the sight of pasta at the end of their unlimited journeys.

In 2014, Olive Garden released its first pasta passes for seven weeks of unlimited eating. The popular annual event has grown significantly in recent years, with the number of passes growing from 2,000 to 21,000 in 2015 and 2016.

Source: time.com