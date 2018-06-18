One Dead, Another Critically Injured In St. James Shooting
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 8:50 AM
crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape

One woman is dead and another woman in critical condition after a shooting Saturday in St. James.

Police responded to a residence on the 1100 block of First Avenue South at about 5:40 p.m for a call of shots fired.

One of the victims died, and another was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester in critical condition. Police aren’t releasing any additional information at this time.

The St. James Police, Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

Names are not yet being released.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

