Opening Soon In Mankato: New High End Cocktail Bar

What’s being called a high-end cocktail bar will soon be opening its doors in downtown Mankato.

The messaging on “Flask” says it’ll offer food, beer, cocktails and fun – and ownership says they are getting close to announcing their opening date. The hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays, from “11am – until the last one is served.”

Flask is from Mankato Independent Originals, which also operates Dino’s Pizzeria, The Tav on the Ave, Number 4 American Bar and Kitchen, and 3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter.

Flask is located at 100 East Walnut Street, which most recently housed an Irish pub called the Bicker Inn. The Bicker in closed at the end of March after a two-year run.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

