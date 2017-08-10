Oprah Launches Comfort Food Line With a Healthy Twist

Oprah is teaming up with Kraft Heinz to create “her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes.” It’s called O, That’s Good! That’s good, all right.

That’s according to the Associated Press. It’s the first fruit of “Mealtime Stories, LLC,” a team-up between Oprah and Kraft Heinz that was announced a while back; the AP notes that it has nothing to do with her Weight Watchers deal. USA Todayexplains further:

Marketed as healthy riffs on comfort food, the inaugural offerings include mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in, creamy parmesan pasta with white bean puree replacing some of the cheese and broccoli cheddar soup infused with butternut squash. Winfrey was involved in the recipe development, including a trip to the Kraft Heinz test kitchen in Chicago . The ad campaign featuring Winfrey launches Oct. 2.

Mashed potatoes with cauliflower actually does sound good. And in fact, that was the inspiration for the whole line, according to USA Today:

“It all started with the idea for the cauliflower mashed potatoes — the twist is really what sparked this whole idea,” Winfrey said. “I was sitting at my table in my own home and had whipped up some cauliflower, trying to make myself think I was eating mashed potatoes, but it was not working. So I thought, ‘What if I used a portion of the mashed potatoes and added the cauliflower? Then, I would have a substantive mashed potato-cauli dish.’”

Additional flavors include, via People: “Three Cheese Pasta (with added butternut squash), Creamy Parmesan Pasta (with added white beans), Broccoli Cheddar Soup (with added butternut squash),” as well as others. Load me up, Oprah.

Source: people.com