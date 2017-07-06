Oreo introduces Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Cookies
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 6, 2017 @ 7:07 AM

Donuts, coffee, and Oreo cookies.

That’s the tasty trifecta that forms Oreo’s new Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Cookies, released this week nationwide.

The cookie’s construction is familiar: creme, sandwiched between two chocolate cookie wafers.

But, the creme itself combines a slight coffee flavor with an additional chocolate kick.

The new flavor is the latest in a line of Oreo variations that include blueberry pie and jelly donut flavored cookies.

It also follows past collaborations between Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts, including Oreo Donuts and Oreo Hot Chocolate.

