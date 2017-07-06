Oreo introduces Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Cookies

Donuts, coffee, and Oreo cookies.

That’s the tasty trifecta that forms Oreo’s new Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Cookies, released this week nationwide.

The cookie’s construction is familiar: creme, sandwiched between two chocolate cookie wafers.

But, the creme itself combines a slight coffee flavor with an additional chocolate kick.

The new flavor is the latest in a line of Oreo variations that include blueberry pie and jelly donut flavored cookies.

It also follows past collaborations between Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts, including Oreo Donuts and Oreo Hot Chocolate.