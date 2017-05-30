Be A Part of The Amazing Race!

105-5 The River invites you to the 3 rd Annual YWCA Amazing Race presented by Liv Aveda Salon & Spa on

Monday afternoon, July 24th.

Teams of four race throughout Mankato solving clues and completing challenges that test them physically or mentally. The first team to complete all challenges and cross the finish line earn prizes and bragging rights!

Teams can fund raise for a chance to win a FAST PASS which will allow them to bypass one challenge! Fundraisers also have a chance to get a head-start in the race.