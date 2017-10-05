This Pasta Straining Hack Has Twitter Positively Shook

It all started with someone on Twitter by the name of @Daibella, who shared something she saw on Facebook so shocking, she “spazzed.” Now, I’ve seen catastrophe. I’ve seen despair. I’ve seen Justin Timberlake’s hair in the ’90s. But I wasn’t emotionally prepared for this. Daibella dropped an earth-shattering knowledge bomb on all of us, revealing everything we know about strainers is a lie — we’ve been using them wrong the entire time.

Instead of dumping your water and noodles into the strainer, is it possible that we’re supposed to be putting the strainer in the pot and tipping it over to drain all the water out? Behold.

By sticking the strainer in the pot, holding both pairs of handles together, and tipping it all over, your noodles get to stay cozy in the pot. No more pouring boiling water into the strainer and praying some of it doesn’t splatter onto your skin and burn you with the fire of a thousand suns. No more transferring your noodles to and fro. No more having to perform a balancing act by putting the strainer on the sink because there are too many dirty dishes to put it in the sink… which also means you get to leave your dirty dishes in the sink even longer.

Pure genius!