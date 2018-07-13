Peanut Butter and Jelly-Inspired Hair Color Is the Latest Trend

It’s peanut butter jelly time (for your hair).

There’s a new hair color trend making a splash that’s inspired by one of our favorite school snacks, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

It may seem odd but the results of this look are actually stunning.

The mix of the purple jelly and brown peanut butter complement each other to create dimension in the hair.

To make this yummy look, hair colorists dye their client’s hair a purple and caramel color.

While this peanut butter and jelly isn’t edible, it looks gorgeous and dozens of people have been posting about the hair trend on Instagram in the past few weeks.

No peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were harmed in the making of this hair.

