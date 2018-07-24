Pepperidge Farms Goldfish Crackers Recalled Amid Salmonella Scare
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 7:26 AM

Pepperidge Farms is recalling four types of Goldfish Crackers because there is a chance whey powder used in the seasonings contains salmonella, the company announced Monday.

There have not been any reports of illnesses linked to the recall, but Pepperidge Farms said it is acting out of an abundance of caution.

The four types of crackers included in the recall are:

  • Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
  • Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion
  • Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
  • Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Products with different types of packaging are included in the recall. Click here for a complete chart of all the crackers and their packages.

If you bought any of the crackers included in the recall, you should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. You can also request a reimbursement online.

Source:  usatoday.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suicidal Man Falls From Overpass In Sibley County During Negotiations To Bring Him To Safety Mankato Woman Jailed For Alleged Knife Assault, Driving Under The Influence With A Child In Vehicle Science Has Determined the Top 10 Most Danceable Songs Motorcyclist Injured After Striking A Cow In Blue Earth County Nationwide Recall on 16 Different Ritz Crackers Snacks Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl In Her Mankato Home
Comments