Pepsi’s ‘Halloween Cola’ Is Super Limited, Comes in ‘Secret’ Flavor

Halloween is just around the corner, and Pepsi is getting in the spirit just like the rest of us: With a hauntingly cool “Halloween Cola,” of course. The limited, “secret” flavor has a lovely pink shade, but according to an eBay listing—the flavor is “secret.”

Scream-worthy strawberry? Boo-berry? Just traditional Pepsi? We’re just guessing here, but we’re getting some serious Halloween vibes. Not to mention, the packaging is utterly adorable.

Here’s the only bad part–the cola is only available in Japan, so you might have to do some digging to get your hands on the Halloween-inspired drink.

