Personal Safety Alert Issued At MSU-Mankato
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 14, 2017 @ 9:09 AM

An alleged sexual assault has prompted a personal safety alert to be issued on the campus of Minnesota State University–Mankato today.  The alleged assault reportedly took place yesterday in the McElroy Residence Community. Campus Security says it received a report from a person, accusing an acquaintance of unwanted sexual contact.  This is the second personal safety alert to be issued at MSU so far this school year.  Get more details at southernminnesotanews.com.

