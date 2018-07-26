PETA Plans Mankato Billboard To Honor Hog Casualties From Semi Crash

Animal rights activists People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) plans to honor the lives of the pigs who died when a semi overturned in Mankato.

In a press release, PETA says they’ll place a memorial billboard near the site of the accident that would show a pig’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman says that PETA’s billboard would urge motorists to remember the pigs that only briefly enjoyed freedom before they were hauled off to slaughter.

The semi was carry a load of hogs apparently headed for butcher when it overturned last week on the off-ramp to Highway 14 west off Highway 169 south.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook