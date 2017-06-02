Pinterest Says THIS Will Be The Summer’s Hottest Accessory!
According to Pinterest, the hottest accessory this summer will be scented temporary tattoos. Sure, temporary tats are already a thing, but scented? Who knew? According to Pinterest, searches have gone up more than 450% from last year – so basically that means no one was searching them last summer and now everyone is! If you’re looking to get in on the trend, Tattly is the place to get your scented ink on. The tattoos last between 2 and 4 days, depending on how gentle you are with them, and they are completely vegan.

