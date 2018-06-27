Planters’ Classic, Old School Cheez Balls Are Back for a Limited Time

Planters Cheez Balls are back for a limited time.

These tasty treats were an iconic snack for decades. The little unnaturally orange spheres of salty, cheesy goodness were an essential component of every game night, barbecue, lunch box, and dive bar. But 12 years ago, with little explanation, Cheez Balls disappeared from Planters’ website and repertoire. Since then, fans of the balls have done everything in their power to get the company to bring back the snack.

One petition, organized on Change.org by Kim Butters, even suggests the disappearance of Cheez Balls can linked to the turmoil the world is facing. She asks, “The entire world is in a chaotic tailspin. There is evil and danger everywhere you turn. Have you ever stopped to ask yourself why? Have you ever considered that it’s because you took Planters Cheez Balls away from us?”

Though the petition was unable to reach its goal number of supporters, Planters must have understood the public’s dire need for their long-lost cheesy creation. Thank goodness!

