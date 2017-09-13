Police Find $15,000 Worth Of Meth At Mankato Home, Husband & Wife Arrested
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 8:41 AM

Randy and April Bade, a Mankato husband and wife, were taken into custody yesterday after police searched their home and found 282 grams of methamphetamine.  Authorities say the drugs have a street value of between $10,000 and $15,000.   Agents say they also located an indoor marijuana grow operation consisting of 10 plants inside the couple’s home at 1800 6th Avenue.  Southernminnesotanews.com has more details.

