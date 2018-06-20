Police Seek Information On Mankato Residential Construction Site Thieves

Mankato Police are asking for help from the public to locate suspects involved in a felony theft from a residential construction site.

Police say the theft occurred on the north end of Mankato and was reported June 14. Two men were seen in a truck used to load and steal the construction materials from the site. One of the men is described as a white male wearing tan shorts and black and white tennis shoes.

The vehicle is described as a 2007 to 2013 heavy duty black GMC four-door pickup with tinted window vent shades and chrome nerf bars pulling a white, enclosed Haulmark trailer with a gold stripe and white wheel rims. The front of the truck included framework to add a plow.

Anyone with information about the incident, vehicle, trailer and driver is asked to contact police.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

