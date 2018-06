Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a missing 46-year-old Mankato woman.

Wendy Lynn Khan has not been seen or heard from since June 1. Khan’s vehicle, a 2011 black Nissan Sentra is also missing. The vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate JRG0270.

Khan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information as to Khan’s whereabouts should contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

