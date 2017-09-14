Most Popular Baby Name in Each State

Different states have their own cultures, customs and identities. But they also have a lot in common. This is certainly true for baby names.

When the Social Security Administration released the list of most popular baby names in the U.S. (led by Emma and Noah), the agency also released the state-by-state datashowing the top name in each of the 50 states.

Although it’s not completely homogenous, there are definitely some dominant names, like Emma, Olivia and Ava for girls and William, Liam and Oliver for boys.