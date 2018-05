There’ll be one less watering-hole to hit up this weekend. After 6 years in business in Uptown, Bar Louie is no more. The bar closed abruptly on Tuesday, the first rumblings about which started to appear on social media that afternoon as workers revealed that they had just gotten the bad news. Bar Louie, the party spot known for its large patio at 1348 Lagoon, has occupied its prominent Uptown location in the MoZaic building since 2012.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook