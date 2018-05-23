Popular Fasting Diets May Help with Weight Loss, But Increase Risk of Diabetes

Researchers at the University of São Paulo, Brazil presented new research on the effects of intermittent fasting at the European Society of Endocrinology annual meeting held in Barcelona, Spain at the weekend.

In their study done on rats, they found that while fasting might achieve weight loss, it may also damage the pancreas and impair the action of the sugar-regulating hormone insulin, which could lead to diabetes.

Looking at adult rats, the study analyzed the effects of fasting every other day on body weight, free radical levels (highly reactive chemicals that can cause damage to cells in the body), and insulin function for three months.

They found that while the rats lost weight overall and ate less, the amount of fat around their tummies actually increased. The insulin secreting cells of the pancreas also showed damage, with the presence of increased levels of free radicals and markers of insulin resistance — an “early warning sign of heading towards diabetes” — also observed.

Ana Bonassa, lead author of the study, said: “This is the first study to show that, despite weight loss, intermittent fasting diets may actually damage the pancreas and affect insulin function in normal healthy individuals, which could lead to diabetes and serious health issues.”

The scientists urged people to take “careful consideration” before opting to follow a fasting diet.

Intermittent fasting has rapidly grown in popularity in recent years thanks to regimes such as the 5:2 and the 16:8. Many followers of the regime claim they eat less, lose weight, and have more energy, among many other short-term benefits.

But the jury’s still out as to the long-term effects of the regime in the science world as there has been conflicting evidence on the benefits and disadvantages. Some evidence has even suggested fasting could help to reverse diabetes or reduce your risk of developing it.

The scientists say they now plan to investigate how fasting impairs pancreas and insulin function, and concluded that more research is needed to assess how people may be affected, particularly those with existing metabolic issues.

Bonassa warned: “We should consider that overweight or obese people who opt for intermittent fasting diets may already have insulin resistance, so although this diet may lead to early, rapid weight loss, in the long-term there could be potentially serious damaging effects to their health, such as the development of type-2 diabetes.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook