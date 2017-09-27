These Are the Most Popular Pet Costumes for Halloween 2017
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 27, 2017 @ 5:52 AM

This Halloween, cats might look like dogs and dogs might look like cats, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

Dog and cat costumes were among the top Halloween costumes for pets in a survey of 7,013 consumers. Of those celebrating Halloween this year, 16% will dress pets in costumes, according to the NRF.

Pumpkin claimed the top spot, with hot dog costumes not far behind.

Here are the most popular pet costumes:

1. Pumpkin

2. Hot dog

3. Dog, lion or pirate

4. Bumblebee

5. Devil

6. Batman character

7. Ghost

8. Cat

9. Witch

10. Star Wars character

Source:  usatoday.com

Related Content

Mankato’s Food Truck Hub Opened Last Night
OK, Who Pee’d In The Pool?
THANKS!!!
Pinterest Says THIS Will Be The Summer’s Hot...
Genuine Dad Tears
The Only 3 Times You Should Ever Give Parenting Ad...
Comments