These Are the Most Popular Pet Costumes for Halloween 2017

This Halloween, cats might look like dogs and dogs might look like cats, according to a National Retail Federation survey.
Dog and cat costumes were among the top Halloween costumes for pets in a survey of 7,013 consumers. Of those celebrating Halloween this year, 16% will dress pets in costumes, according to the NRF.
Pumpkin claimed the top spot, with hot dog costumes not far behind.
Here are the most popular pet costumes:
1. Pumpkin
2. Hot dog
3. Dog, lion or pirate
4. Bumblebee
5. Devil
6. Batman character
7. Ghost
8. Cat
9. Witch
10. Star Wars character
Source: usatoday.com